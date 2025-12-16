New Brunswick agrees to joint federal and provincial environmental reviews

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has become the first province to sign an agreement with the federal government to create a joint environmental assessment process for major projects.

Premier Susan Holt made the announcement alongside federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Holt says the two governments have agreed to remove duplication in a simplified environmental review process for major projects.

The premier says the new process would maintain high environmental standards for projects and ensure meaningful consultation with local First Nations.

Holt says the goal is for each level of government to share expertise and best practices depending on the project.

Officials say the joint review process would apply to new projects.