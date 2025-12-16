Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan town told not to use water, police investigate tampered reservoir hatch

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 16, 2025 1:55 pm
2 min read
The reservoir hatch that was tampered with in Outlook, Sask. sits open as it's inspected by officials. The hatch was not found wide open as pictured when the tampering occurred.
The reservoir hatch that was tampered with in Outlook, Sask. sits open as it's inspected by officials. The hatch was not found wide open as pictured when the tampering occurred. Town of Outlook, Sask.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A town in Saskatchewan is advising residents not to use municipal water after it was determined a hatch to one of its reservoirs had been tampered with, prompting an investigation by RCMP.

Shawn Jaques, president and CEO of the Water Security Agency (WSA) for Saskatchewan, told Global News the “do not use” advisory was issued because officials cannot simply test the reservoir water in Outlook to ensure safety.

“To make sure that the water supply for residents is safe, the protocol is that the reservoirs are drained and then they’re cleaned and then refilled and retested to make sure the water is safe,” he said.

The advisory began Monday at 9:30 a.m. local time and will remain in place until the water supply is determined to be completely safe.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to a notice from the Town of Outlook on Monday, crews had completed sanitizing the well and town staff were continuing to drain the reservoirs of the compromised water.

Story continues below advertisement

Jaques said the WSA is working closely with the town and said Tuesday that he expected cleaning of the reservoirs to be completed soon.

He added it is up to the town to ensure residents have water in the interim, but he expects that over the next “day or so,” the reservoirs should be running again.

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed to Global News that they received a call at about 2 p.m. on Monday about a report of mischief at the water facility on Railway Avenue.

Trending Now

Police say they determined an unknown person or people broke a lock to the treated reservoir, likely in the early morning hours of Monday.

“Outlook RCMP continue to investigate. It has not been determined whether the suspect or suspects entered the outbuilding, or that anything was stolen or tampered with,” RCMP said in an email.

The WSA is also advising residents that, in addition to not using the tap water due to potential contamination, people should also not try to treat the water themselves.

“Boiling, freezing, filtering, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letting the water stand will not make the water safe,” a notice from the agency said.

Four-litre jugs of water began to be given out at the Jim Kook Recreation Complex starting at 10 a.m., with a limit of one per household.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Chris Vandenbreekel

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices