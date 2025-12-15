Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Interprovincial probe of Ontario-based ‘44’ gang leads to Winnipeg arrests

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 15, 2025 10:52 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at a press conference in Winnipeg on September 2, 2021. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at a press conference in Winnipeg on September 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An interprovincial drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of two men in Winnipeg and the seizure of drugs, cash and other evidence, police say.

According to a release issued Monday by the Winnipeg Police Service, Ontario’s Durham Regional Police Service’s Gun and Gang Unit launched Project Hydrogen early in 2025, targeting drug trafficking linked to an Ontario-based gang known as “44.”

Investigators determined members of the group had travelled to Winnipeg to establish a trafficking operation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Durham police enlisted the Winnipeg Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit in August.

By October, investigators learned express courier services were being used to ship illicit drugs from Toronto to Winnipeg.

Packages intercepted on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 contained about 2,600 hydromorphone (opioid) pills, with an estimated street value of $18,900.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say an alleged “44” gang member from Ontario was identified as facilitating the shipments.

Trending Now

On Dec. 11, police executed search warrants at a suite in the 1–99 block of Edmonton Street and an associated vehicle, leading to the arrest of two men.

Investigators seized cocaine, hydromorphone pills, cash, cellphones, a cutting agent, fake identification and drug packaging materials.

The two male suspects, aged 19 and 21 and both of Scarborough, Ont., are charged with drug trafficking-related offences.

Police say both men were detained in custody.

Sponsored content

AdChoices