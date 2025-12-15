Interprovincial probe of Ontario-based ‘44’ gang leads to Winnipeg arrests

Send this page to someone via email

An interprovincial drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of two men in Winnipeg and the seizure of drugs, cash and other evidence, police say.

According to a release issued Monday by the Winnipeg Police Service, Ontario’s Durham Regional Police Service’s Gun and Gang Unit launched Project Hydrogen early in 2025, targeting drug trafficking linked to an Ontario-based gang known as “44.”

Investigators determined members of the group had travelled to Winnipeg to establish a trafficking operation.

Durham police enlisted the Winnipeg Police Service Guns and Gangs Unit in August.

By October, investigators learned express courier services were being used to ship illicit drugs from Toronto to Winnipeg.

Packages intercepted on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 contained about 2,600 hydromorphone (opioid) pills, with an estimated street value of $18,900.

Police say an alleged “44” gang member from Ontario was identified as facilitating the shipments.

On Dec. 11, police executed search warrants at a suite in the 1–99 block of Edmonton Street and an associated vehicle, leading to the arrest of two men.

Investigators seized cocaine, hydromorphone pills, cash, cellphones, a cutting agent, fake identification and drug packaging materials.

The two male suspects, aged 19 and 21 and both of Scarborough, Ont., are charged with drug trafficking-related offences.

Police say both men were detained in custody.