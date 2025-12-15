3 kids die from influenza A-related complications since start of December in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Three children in Ontario have died from influenza A-related complications since the start of December, health officials say.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit said in a notice Monday the children were between the ages of five and nine. They were in the Ottawa and Eastern Ontario Health Unit regions.

“This is a stark reminder that the flu can lead to severe illness and complications that require hospital care,” it said.

“With much of the respiratory illness season still ahead, we anticipate this will continue to be a challenging flu season.”

The health unit said Ontario has been a rapid and significant rise in Influenza A across Ontario, including within its region, so far this year.

“Vaccination is especially important this season for children due to the rise in severe illness. Parents and caregivers can help protect children by being vaccinated themselves,” the health unit said in its notice.

“As the vaccine takes about two weeks to reach full effectiveness, getting vaccinated now will help provide protection during the busy holiday season when there is often increased circulation of the flu. While the vaccine may not always prevent infection, it still offers strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and complications.”