Snowstorm closes schools, cancels ferry crossings in Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2025 10:55 am
Some schools in Nova Scotia are closed or delayed their openings today after a snowstorm lingered over the province overnight.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for the northeastern mainland, where another five centimetres of snow is expected today — and the  western side of Cape Breton is expected to get up to 20 centimetres of new snow.

As well, all ferry crossings between eastern Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia have been cancelled because of strong winds across the Northumberland Strait.

Newfoundland and southern Labrador were blanketed by warnings for high winds, blizzard-like conditions and blowing snow.

Many schools and government buildings in central and western Newfoundland were closed, at least for the morning – and the Marine Atlantic ferry service has cancelled morning and night crossings between North Sydney, Nova Scotia, and Port aux Basques in southwestern Newfoundland.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

