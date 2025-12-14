Hellebuyck all smiles in return from knee surgery

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – Connor Hellebuyck was flashing some smiles after his return from injury helped the Winnipeg Jets take down the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday.

The reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner had arthroscopic knee surgery exactly three weeks earlier on Nov. 22. The timeline for his return had been estimated at four to six weeks.

The team went 2-8-1 during his absence, including a three-game losing skid that ended with the win over the Capitals.

“I can tell you it’s more fun playing,” said Hellebuyck, who made 24 saves. “I had a blast tonight and they played great for me tonight, so very grateful they really stepped on the gas and made my arrival a lot easier.”

Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and Alex Iafallo had a goal and assist for the Jets (15-15-1). Logan Stanley and Morgan Barron also scored. Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each chipped in a pair of assists.

Jakob Chychrun nixed Winnipeg’s shutout bid when he scored on a two-man advantage with 3:28 left in the third.

Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots for Washington (18-10-4), which had its nine-game points streak snapped (7-1-2).

“Like I said to you (Friday), when you’ve got a Hart Trophy, Vezina guy back there, there’s a difference,” Jets head coach Scott Arniel said.

Yet it was more than just Hellebuyck who produced the win.

“That was complete, throughout the lineup, all four lines looking a lot alike. (Defence) were real solid,” Arniel said.

“Obviously, Helle was good when he had to be, but … that was one of the best, most-complete games of the year.”

Hellebuyck’s last game was Nov. 15. After that, the team said he was going to get arthroscopic surgery for something that was bothering him back in training camp.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s kind of where I was for a bit,” he said. “And then it finally broke, so I had to fix it.

“You know, just a little pain, a little management. Really nothing that doesn’t go into every single day as a hockey player. You manage your days, you manage your body, you manage your recovery. It was just one of those things that was on the list of things to manage.”

The three-week timeline was something he believed was achievable from the start.

“I know I’ve got a great team around me and I know how hard I was going to work,” Hellebuyck said. “It was a lot of hours and a lot of dialing some things in and making sure I didn’t take any steps back.

“Every day I was taking big steps forward. I felt like I started ahead of schedule already, so like I said it was just a great job from everyone involved and I am very grateful to have them in my bubble.”

Even Washington head coach Spencer Carbery thought the star goalie’s return might spark the Jets.

“We knew getting Hellebuyck back for their group was going to be a jolt of energy, and then you bring in the (Nino) Niederreiter 1,000 games, and then you bring into the desperate group that you’re going to face because you know how things have been going for them,” Carbery said.

“So I’m sure everything coming out of their camp is, you know, our season’s on the line, desperation, all those types of (things) — so you knew you were going to get their absolute best effort tonight. So not good enough from us.”

MAJOR MILESTONE

Niederreiter played his 1,000th NHL career game on Saturday, becoming the first Swiss-born player to reach that lofty milestone.

Family and friends travelled to watch his special achievement that included a video tribute. His teammates wore jerseys with his name and number on the back and the club presented him with a silver stick. Winnipeg is the 33-year-old’s fifth NHL club.

“It was amazing,” Niederreiter said of the video, which included well wishes from his friends such as Swiss tennis great Roger Federer.

“It was something I will never forget. Always like I said, as a little boy you dream about moments like this, and top it off as a win like that. It was amazing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2025.