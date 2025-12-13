McDavid powers Oilers over Maple Leafs 6-3

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers thumped the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Saturday.

Vasily Podkolzin, with two, Darnell Nurse and Zach Hyman provided the rest of the offence for Edmonton (15-11-6). Tristan Jarry made 25 saves and Leon Draisaitl added three assists to give him 999 career points. The Oilers improved to 6-2-1 over their last nine games.

Jarry and defenceman Spencer Stastney made their debuts for Edmonton. Jarry was acquired from Pittsburgh on Friday in a five-player deal that included fellow goaltender Stuart Skinner and blueliner Brett Kulak heading the other way. Stastney was added in a separate deal with Nashville.

Steven Lorentz, with a goal and an assist, Easton Cowan and Oliver Ekman-Larsson replied for Toronto (14-12-5). Dennis Hildeby allowed six goals on 32 shots before getting pulled for the Leafs, who lost in regulation for the first time since Nov. 28 after going 4-0-2 over their last six contests. Artur Akhtyamov — Toronto’s fifth netminder to see action 32 games into the season — made four saves in relief in his first NHL action.

Story continues below advertisement

Down 2-1 in the second period, McDavid was credited with his second goal of the game when Maple Leafs defenceman Troy Stecher accidentally put the puck in his own net.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nurse then gave the visitors the lead for good with 31 seconds left before the intermission. Podkolzin added two goals early in the third to seal it as Edmonton put three past Hildeby in 2:26.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: Head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked pre-game about Stecher, who was claimed on waivers from Edmonton last month and has been an important contributor for a battered blue-line corps. “No matter if he was playing or not, he brought the same attitude,” Knoblauch said. “We’re very happy that he’s having a lot of success here.”

Maple Leafs: Ekman-Larsson suited up after the defenceman left Thursday’s 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose with a lower-body injury.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY MOMENT

Knoblauch loaded up his top line late in the second period and was rewarded when Nurse buried the winner off a setup from McDavid and Draisaitl.

KEY STAT

Saturday marked the 20th meeting between McDavid and Auston Matthews, who were selected first overall in consecutive years. McDavid went No. 1 at the 2015 draft before Matthews did the same 12 months later.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2025.