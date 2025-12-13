Saskatoon aerial dancers prepare for their performances at Persephone Theatre

Send this page to someone via email

FLY Studios YXE is putting on their annual showcase of a storytelling performance on Jan. 10 at Persephone Theatre.

This year, they chose to enact Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book as teachers say students have been asking for an animal-themed show. With over 100 performers and 23 staff, dancers have been working hard to showcase their skills with dress rehearsals this weekend.

Aerial dance is a combination of artistry and athleticism with dancers using apparatuses suspended in the air to do acrobatics. This year’s performance includes silks, ropes, and hoops.

After about three and a half months of hard work, dancers are getting excited to perform on the big stage saying the loud cheers, fun costumes, and the energy in the theatre makes all the hard work worthwhile.

Meanwhile, the studio says this is a great opportunity for students to experience performing in a professional venue, saying some get inspired to pursue careers in circus arts.

The performance includes a narration of The Jungle Book in between performance pieces to put together one cohesive story.

FLY Studios YXE’s performances of The Jungle Book will be on Jan. 10 10th at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Persephone Theatre. Tickets will be available online through the studio’s website or at FLY Studios YXE.