‘Very exciting’: Jarry reflects on trade to Oilers

TORONTO – Tristan Jarry was at home Friday morning when his phone rang.

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas was on the line. He needed to see the veteran goaltender right away.

Jarry had no idea his time playing along Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin was over.

And that he would soon be off to another franchise blessed with show-stopping talents — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — desperate to shore up its crease in hopes of finally hoisting hockey’s ultimate prize after back-to-back playoff runs ended in bitter disappointment.

Jarry was acquired by the Edmonton Oilers in a five-player trade Friday that included fellow netminder Stuart Skinner going the other way.

The 30-year-old Jarry, who has barely had time to learn everyone’s name in Edmonton’s locker room, was set to be thrown in the fire right away with his first start scheduled for Saturday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.

“A lot of emotions,” Jarry said of his reaction to the trade following the morning skate at Scotiabank Arena. “Playing in Pittsburgh for a long time, I’m very grateful for my time there. It was unbelievable. I couldn’t have asked for anything better, but just being able to hear that it was for the Oilers, it’s very exciting.”

Edmonton included defenceman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round draft pick in the package heading to Pittsburgh, while minor-league forward Samuel Poulin went the other way. Skinner and Kulak — a pair of Edmonton natives — are both set to become unrestricted free agents July 1. Jarry has this season plus two more left on his contract.

McDavid said the team is eager to welcome Jarry and defenceman Spencer Stastney, who was added from the Nashville Predators for a 2027 third-round pick in a separate move Friday.

“Sad day to see those two guys go, two guys that have been great for us for a long time,” said the Oilers captain. “Excited to bring in (Jarry) and Spencer, two guys that played well this year.”

Jarry, who owns a 9-3-1 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 2025-26, has had a roller-coaster NHL career.

The Surrey, B.C., product was an all-star in both 2020 and 2022, earning him a five-year, US$26.875-million contract. But he struggled at the start of last season before clearing waivers and being assigned to the American Hockey League.

“There was a choice to be made,” said Jarry, who eventually rediscovered his form following the demotion. “Whether I wanted to pack it in and call it or if I wanted to learn from that experience. Learning from that experience has made me a stronger person and a better goalie.

“Having those experiences will be better for me down the road.”

Jarry, who played junior for the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings and lives in the area during the summer, owns a career .909 save percentage and 2.74 GAA across 307 NHL games.

“No matter if you’re a Stanley Cup champion or runner-up or a team that just missed the playoffs, I think you always need some element of change,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Whether that’s a drastic change, minor change, everyone’s looking to get better and make small improvements. We feel that we’ve made some improvements to our team, and we are excited about our next chapter.”

The six-foot-four, 201-pound Jarry replaces Skinner as the Oilers’ No. 1 option in net after the latter helped them get to consecutive Cup finals the last two years before falling to the Florida Panthers.

Skinner had some terrific moments in the Alberta capital, but also experienced plenty of down ones. He had become a lightning rod of criticism for a club in win-now mode with McDavid under contract through 2027-28 — and not beyond. The 27-year-old started this season 11-8-4 with an .891 save percentage and a 2.83 GAA.

Knoblauch, however, said Skinner’s time with the franchise should be looked back on “very favourably” given the post-season success.

“Not too often a goalie gets two runs to the Stanley Cup final,” Knoblauch said. “He had his ups and downs, but I think a lot of his downs were probably a little unfair for him. He wasn’t stellar every single night, but I think he was a really solid goaltender. You don’t have the playoff success that we did without having solid goaltending.

“He should be remembered as a good, quality goaltender who did a lot for our team.”

Jarry, who has just eight NHL playoff games under his belt, will now be tasked with getting the Oilers one rung higher.

“It’s cool, it’s an opportunity, and I’m fully embracing it,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun challenge. I think being able to be at the pinnacle of sports … that’s what you always want, to have that opportunity. To be on this team, and to be able to do that, it’s gonna be special.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2025.