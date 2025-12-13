Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Collingwood opens bottled water distribution centres as boil-water advisory continues

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 13, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
Collingwood residents will be able to pickup bottled water at Central Park Arena and the Royal Canadian Legion between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Collingwood residents will be able to pickup bottled water at Central Park Arena and the Royal Canadian Legion between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Town of Collingwood
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Collingwood officials are urging residents to continue boiling tap water or use bottled water following a major watermain break.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued the boil-water advisory Friday following the break, which occurred at the intersection of Hume Street and Pretty River Parkway.

The Town of Collingwood has opened two bottled water distribution centres to support those unable to boil water. The centres will be open Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bottled water is available at Central Park Arena, located at 85 Paterson St., and at the Royal Canadian Legion at 490 Ontario St. Residents are limited to one case per household while supplies last.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Town officials thanked Ice River Springs for donating the first truckload of bottled water.

According to the town, the water treatment plant remained fully operational throughout the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

However, significant water loss at the break location led officials to ask residents to conserve water while emergency storage levels were restored.

Work crews completed the watermain repair around 2:45 a.m., after which water samples were collected for testing, in accordance with provincial protocols.

Trending Now

Laboratory testing will not be completed over the weekend, meaning the boil-water advisory will stay in place until further notice, when officials can confirm the water is safe to drink.

“Once repairs are completed, multiple water samples must be tested to ensure the system is safe,” Mayor Yvonne Hamlin said in a statement, noting the process could take several days.

Residents are also asked to continue avoiding the area around Pretty River Parkway and Hume Street, where crews are still working.

Updates will be shared through the Town of Collingwood’s website and social media channels.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices