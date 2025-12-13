Collingwood opens bottled water distribution centres as boil-water advisory continues

Send this page to someone via email

Collingwood officials are urging residents to continue boiling tap water or use bottled water following a major watermain break.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued the boil-water advisory Friday following the break, which occurred at the intersection of Hume Street and Pretty River Parkway.

The Town of Collingwood has opened two bottled water distribution centres to support those unable to boil water. The centres will be open Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bottled water is available at Central Park Arena, located at 85 Paterson St., and at the Royal Canadian Legion at 490 Ontario St. Residents are limited to one case per household while supplies last.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Town officials thanked Ice River Springs for donating the first truckload of bottled water.

According to the town, the water treatment plant remained fully operational throughout the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

However, significant water loss at the break location led officials to ask residents to conserve water while emergency storage levels were restored.

Work crews completed the watermain repair around 2:45 a.m., after which water samples were collected for testing, in accordance with provincial protocols.

Laboratory testing will not be completed over the weekend, meaning the boil-water advisory will stay in place until further notice, when officials can confirm the water is safe to drink.

“Once repairs are completed, multiple water samples must be tested to ensure the system is safe,” Mayor Yvonne Hamlin said in a statement, noting the process could take several days.

Residents are also asked to continue avoiding the area around Pretty River Parkway and Hume Street, where crews are still working.

Updates will be shared through the Town of Collingwood’s website and social media channels.