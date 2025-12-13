Toronto records lowest hotel price increase among 2026 World Cup host cities

Send this page to someone via email

Hotel prices across North America have surged following the release of the 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule.

However, an analysis done by The Athletic shows that Toronto is seeing the smallest increase among all host cities.

The data found hotel prices around opening matches in the 16 host cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico rose by an average of 328 per cent, as demand climbs ahead of the tournament.

Across the 96 hotels examined, the average nightly rate around an opening game jumped to $1,013, compared to $293 for the same hotels just three weeks earlier.

Toronto stood out as the least affected city.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ahead of Canada’s opening match on June 12, 2026, hotel prices in Toronto rose by an average of 78 per cent which was the lowest increase among all host cities.

Story continues below advertisement

The study found the average cost of a two-night stay in Toronto increased from $267 in late May to $487 during the opening match window.

Other host cities saw significantly sharper increases.

Mexico City recorded the highest average spike, with hotel prices rising by 961 per cent.

One hotel listed at $157 per night in late May was priced at $3,882 per night around the tournament’s opening match, marking an increase of more than 2,300 per cent.

Several other cities also saw steep hikes in rooms.

In the United States, Kansas City, Atlanta and San Francisco all saw increases above 340 per cent.

In Canada, Vancouver experienced far higher increases than Toronto.

Average hotel prices in Vancouver rose by 233 per cent ahead of a June 13 match, with some downtown hotels charging more than $1,700 per night for a two-night stay during the tournament window.

Marriott and Hilton did not respond to comments regarding pricing.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in the tournament’s history, featuring an expanded 48-team field. A total of 104 matches will be played, with 75 per cent hosted in the United States and the remaining games split between Canada and Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

FIFA did not respond to questions about accommodation and affordability ahead of the upcoming games.