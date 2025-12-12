Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police say no charges pending after man killed in 2023 Calgary trench collapse

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 7:36 pm
2 min read
Calgary police say there is not enough evidence to lay criminal charges in the death of 27-year-old Liam Johnston, who was killed when the trench he was working in collapsed on top of him in June 2023.
Calgary police say there is not enough evidence to lay criminal charges in the death of 27-year-old Liam Johnston, who was killed when the trench he was working in collapsed on top of him in June 2023. Courtesy: Emily Gofton
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police said Friday that there is in sufficient evidence to support the laying of any criminal charges after the fatal workplace death of a 27-year-old employee of Mr. Mike’s Plumbing on June 3, 2023.

Liam Johnston was killed when a trench he was working in collapsed on top of him while he was doing some sewer repairs in the northwest Calgary community of Charleswood, around 10:45 a.m.

27-year-old Liam Johnston when the trench he was doing sewer work in, collapsed on top of him in June 2023.
Liam Johnston. Global News

Calgary fire crews, who responded to the incident, said there was no trench box in place at the time the accident and they had to put one in place before they could safely enter the trench.

Story continues below advertisement
An aerial view showing the massive hole rescue crews were forced to dig to recover the body of 27-year-old Liam Johnston, who was killed when the trench he was working in collapsed on top of him in June 2023. View image in full screen
An aerial view showing the massive hole rescue crews were forced to dig to recover the body of 27-year-old Liam Johnston, who was killed when the trench he was working in collapsed on top of him in June 2023. Global News

Rescue crews were also forced to bring in an excavator to help recover Johnston’s body, which finally happened about nine hours after the trench collapse happened.

A large pile of soil sits on the side of the street after emergency crews worked for about 9 hours to recover the body of a 27-year-old plumber who was killed when the trench he was working in collapsed on top of him in June 2023. View image in full screen
A large pile of soil sits on the side of the street after emergency crews worked for about 9 hours to recover the body of a 27-year-old Calgary man, killed when the trench he was working in collapsed on top of him in June 2023. Global News

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety describes a trench box, which are commonly used in the construction of utilities, roadways and foundations, as a temporary protective structure used to protect workers in the case of a cave-in.

Story continues below advertisement

Following Johnston’s death, a former colleague of his, Jon Malley, told Global News he had previously requested a trench box from the management of Mr. Mike’s Plumbing, telling them “it’s a matter of time before somebody gets killed.”

Rescue crews said there was no trench box in place, meant to protect workers from a cave in, when the accident happened and they were forced to put this one in place as they worked to recover the victim's body. View image in full screen
Rescue crews said there was no trench box in place, meant to protect workers from a cave in, when the accident happened and they were forced to put this one in place as they worked to recover the victim’s body. Global News

In a statement, the Calgary Police Service said that “there is not sufficient evidence to support criminal charges after consultation with the Alberta crown prosecution service.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an interview with Global News, Johnston’s girlfriend, Emily Gofton, said the decision that no criminal charges would be laid is “certainly not something we expected to hear.”

“We believe that this situation warrants serious charges to be to be laid,” Gofton said. “Ultimately, Liam would be here today if different choices had been made by his employer.”

“I think the message that is being sent with this decision is that employees’ lives is the cost of doing business. And that’s not acceptable to us,” Gofton added.

Story continues below advertisement

She is hopeful Mr. Mike’s Plumbing will be held accountable for the 11 charges it still faces for violations under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety act.

The company has pleaded not guilty.

Click to play video: 'Family and friends of man killed in Calgary trench collapse demand answers and changes'
Family and friends of man killed in Calgary trench collapse demand answers and changes
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices