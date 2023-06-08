Calgary worker buried in collapsed trench during Charleswood sewer repair

Send this page to someone via email

Efforts are underway to recover a worker following a workplace accident in a residential neighbourhood in northwest Calgary.

Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer, confirmed to Global News that emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of 34th Avenue N.W., in the community of Charleswood, at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday for reports a trench had collapsed.

According to Henke, one person was in the trench making sewer repairs along an alleyway when one of the sides of the trench collapsed.

The CFD tech rescue team was deployed, as well as an excavator and hydro vac.

As of noon, the condition of the worker has not been confirmed.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident.