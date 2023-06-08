Menu

Canada

Calgary worker buried in collapsed trench during Charleswood sewer repair

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 2:02 pm
Calgary emergency crews attend scene of trench collapse
Calgary emergency crews were called to a workplace incident on Thursday after a worker was working in a sewer when one of the sides collapsed, according to officials.
Efforts are underway to recover a worker following a workplace accident in a residential neighbourhood in northwest Calgary.

Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer, confirmed to Global News that emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of 34th Avenue N.W., in the community of Charleswood, at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday for reports a trench had collapsed.

According to Henke, one person was in the trench making sewer repairs along an alleyway when one of the sides of the trench collapsed.

The CFD tech rescue team was deployed, as well as an excavator and hydro vac.

As of noon, the condition of the worker has not been confirmed.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident.

