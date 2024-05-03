Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Southwest Calgary duplex fire forces people from their homes

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 8:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary firefighters battle blaze at southwest duplex'
Calgary firefighters battle blaze at southwest duplex
WATCH ABOVE: Two people were forced from their homes when a fire broke out at a duplex in southwest Calgary. The Calgary Fire Department said no one was injured.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were forced from their homes Thursday afternoon following a fire in southwest Calgary.

Just before 5 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department was called to a fire at a duplex on the 100 Block of Paliswood Park Southwest.

District chief Gordon Fercho said crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters went inside to search the homes and began an interior attack, Fercho said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“As more crews arrived, we were able to set up a ladder tower and we were able to apply water to the roof from the exterior,” he said.

One person from each side of the duplex made their way out of their home safely, Fercho said.

Trending Now

The district chief said the home where the fire started sustained very significant damage and is unlikely to be lived in anytime soon. Fercho said the other side of the duplex suffered smoke damage and is potentially going to be able to be lived in again.

Story continues below advertisement

Fercho said EMS and police were also at the fire on Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices