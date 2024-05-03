Southwest Calgary duplex fire forces people from their homes

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were forced from their homes Thursday afternoon following a fire in southwest Calgary.

Just before 5 p.m., the Calgary Fire Department was called to a fire at a duplex on the 100 Block of Paliswood Park Southwest.

District chief Gordon Fercho said crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters went inside to search the homes and began an interior attack, Fercho said.

“As more crews arrived, we were able to set up a ladder tower and we were able to apply water to the roof from the exterior,” he said.

One person from each side of the duplex made their way out of their home safely, Fercho said.

The district chief said the home where the fire started sustained very significant damage and is unlikely to be lived in anytime soon. Fercho said the other side of the duplex suffered smoke damage and is potentially going to be able to be lived in again.

Fercho said EMS and police were also at the fire on Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.