Crime

34 arrested, $2.7M in drugs seized across multiple Canadian cities: Durham police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 3:33 pm
1 min read
Durham police say $2.7 million worth of drugs and $200,000 in cash were seized across multiple provinces as part of a major bust called Project Hydrogen, which led to the arrest of 34 people. View image in full screen
Durham police say $2.7 million worth of drugs and $200,000 in cash were seized across multiple provinces as part of a major bust called Project Hydrogen, which led to the arrest of 34 people. Durham Regional Police
A major nine-month investigation targeting drug trafficking and illegal firearms has resulted in 34 arrests, 139 criminal charges, and the seizure of more than $2.7 million in drugs, Durham Regional Police say.

The probe, known as Project Hydrogen, began in April 2025 and was led by the service’s Gun and Gang Unit. Police said the investigation uncovered a trafficking network operating across several jurisdictions.

Over the course of several weeks, officers from multiple partner agencies executed 61 search warrants in Durham, Toronto, Lindsay, York, Peel and Winnipeg.

In total, investigators seized 10 firearms and a significant quantity of narcotics, including 18 kilograms of cocaine; two kilograms of fentanyl; six kilograms of methamphetamine; one kilogram of MDMA and 3,000 hydromorphone pills.

Police said the seized narcotics have a combined street value exceeding $2.7 million.

More than $200,000 in cash was also seized.

Of the 34 people arrested, 14 were already under court-imposed conditions, including four on parole.

Authorities are still investigating and are asking anyone with additional information to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

