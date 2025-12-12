6-month investigation into northern Manitoba drug ring leads to 23 arrests: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A lengthy investigation into a northern Manitoba drug trafficking ring has led to 23 arrests and warrants issued for four other suspects, RCMP say.

The investigation, dubbed ‘Project Derry,’ kicked off over the summer after a number of violent incidents in and around Bunibonibee Cree Nation, including an arson that destroyed the local band office.

RCMP Supt. Jeff Asmundson said Friday that the contraband — nine guns, two kilograms of cocaine, hundreds of oxycodone and fentanyl pills, a small amount of carfentanyl and hundreds of bottles of liquor — seized by police has a combined value of more than $1.2 million.

Police allege the suspects were involved in a multifaceted criminal organization that shipped, processed, packaged and transported drugs in and out of the Bunibonibee community.

Among the resources employed by the accused, police said, were float planes that were allegedly being used to fly large quantities of alcohol into the community to be sold to residents.

Scott McMurchy, commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, said the investigation is continuing and further arrests are expected.

“RCMP officers have worked tirelessly over the past six months to identify and dismantle a criminal organization that worked to fuel the drug trade and intimidate the community,” he said.

“That work remains ongoing as part of our commitment to protect the safety and security of the communities we serve.”

A total of 51 charges have been laid so far. Police said the suspected leader of the criminal organization, a 33-year-old man, was in custody at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre at the time of the crackdown and was rearrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and other charges related to organized crime.

The other suspects — who range in age from 15 to 52 — face similar charges linked to trafficking and possessing the proceeds of crime.