SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers make two trades, add Jarry from Penguins

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2025 10:35 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have finally made a move in net.

Edmonton has acquired goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for netminder Stuart Skinner, defenceman Brett Kulak and a second-round draft pick in 2029.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers lace up for 1st game of regular season after McDavid extends contract'
Edmonton Oilers lace up for 1st game of regular season after McDavid extends contract

In a separate move, the Oilers also acquired defenceman Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators for a third-round pick in 2027.

Story continues below advertisement

Jarry has a 9-3-1 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage this season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., is a two-time all-star (2020, 2022).

Trending Now

Skinner, from Edmonton, leaves his hometown team after reaching the Stanley Cup final in each of the last two seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices