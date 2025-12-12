Oilers make two trades, add Jarry from Penguins

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have finally made a move in net.

Edmonton has acquired goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for netminder Stuart Skinner, defenceman Brett Kulak and a second-round draft pick in 2029.

In a separate move, the Oilers also acquired defenceman Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators for a third-round pick in 2027.

Jarry has a 9-3-1 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage this season.

The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., is a two-time all-star (2020, 2022).

Skinner, from Edmonton, leaves his hometown team after reaching the Stanley Cup final in each of the last two seasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2025.