Ontario man dead after police-involved shooting following report of stabbing

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s looking into the death of a 19-year-old man after being shot by an officer in Mississauga.
Investigators initially said officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Winston Churchill and Britannia Road at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
In an update, the Special Investigations Unit says the man was stabbed by a family member and was looking for help at a nearby home.
They had said the victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital.
Police entered the home to try negotiating with the man believed to be responsible before he was tased and shot.
He was pronounced dead in hospital.
