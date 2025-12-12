Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man dead after police-involved shooting following report of stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2025 8:38 am
1 min read
An SIU vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
An SIU vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s looking into the death of a 19-year-old man after being shot by an officer in Mississauga.

Investigators initially said officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Winston Churchill and Britannia Road at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an update, the Special Investigations Unit says the man was stabbed by a family member and was looking for help at a nearby home.

They had said the victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

Trending Now

Police entered the home to try negotiating with the man believed to be responsible before he was tased and shot.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices