Canada

Canadian military member arrested, charged in foreign interference probe

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted December 12, 2025 1:00 pm
1 min read
A Canadian Armed Forces member takes part in an announcement in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
A Canadian Armed Forces member takes part in an announcement in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A member of the Canadian military intelligence division has been arrested and charged in an ongoing Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation on foreign interference, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement.

Master Warrant Officer Matthew Robar, a member of the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command, is facing multiple offences under the National Defence Act (NDA), among other laws, the statement said on Thursday.

Robar was arrested in a joint operation by the Canadian Forces Military Police and the RCMP.

Robar was charged with the following offences, the Department of National Defence said:

  • One count of communicating special operational information under Section (s.) 17(1) of the Foreign Interference and Security of Information Act, pursuant to Section. 130 of the NDA
  • One count of breach of trust in respect of safeguarded information under Section. 18(1) of the FISOIA, pursuant to Section 130 of the NDA
  • Two counts of contravention of storage regulations under Section 86 of the Criminal Code of Canada, contrary to Section 117 of the Firearms Act, pursuant to Section 130 of the NDA.
  • Three counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, pursuant to Section 129 of the NDA.
  • One count of feigning disease, pursuant to Section 98 of the NDA.
The investigation began in 2024 and focused on the unauthorized disclosure of safeguarded information to a foreign entity, the statement says.

It is not clear at this point which foreign entity that is.

