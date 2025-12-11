SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Hyman, McDavid lead Oilers past Red Wings 4-1

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2025 11:46 pm
1 min read
Share

EDMONTON – Zach Hyman scored three goals and Connor McDavid had four assists as the Edmonton Oilers emerged with a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Mattias Ekholm also scored and Leon Draisaitl had a pair of assists for the Oilers (14-11-6), who have won three of their last four games.

Simon Edvinsson replied for the Red Wings (17-12-3), who saw a three-game winning streak halted.

Stuart Skinner made 27 saves to collect the win in net for the Oilers, while Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots in the loss for Detroit.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat had his five-game point streak grind to a halt, during which he had recorded four goals and four assists. Rookie defender Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s point streak ended at four games.

Oilers: It was McDavid’s fifth multi-point game in his last six outings and he has 12 points in his last four games. Since the beginning of November, McDavid has 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 19 games. Draisaitl has points in 12 of his last 13 games with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in that span.

Key moment

Edmonton took a 3-1 lead with 2:12 remaining in the second frame as McDavid made a highlight reel no-look backhand pass through his legs in front to Hyman, who pounded in his second of the game. Hyman added his hat trick goal and fifth of the season into an empty net.

Key stat

The Oilers entered the contest with an NHL-high 158 points from Canadian-born players this season, while the Red Wings had an NHL-leading 132 points from American-born skaters.

Up next

Red Wings: Conclude a six-game road trip in Chicago on Saturday.

Oilers: Travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs to start a five-game trip on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

