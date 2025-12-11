Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. migrant workers will not immediately gain access to public health care

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2025 4:13 pm
1 min read
Carrots are harvested at Mas & Fils Jardiniers, in Saint-Michel, Que., on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Carrots are harvested at Mas & Fils Jardiniers, in Saint-Michel, Que., on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia Labour Minister Nolan Young is rejecting a recommendation to grant immediate access to public health care for migrant workers in the province.

A report released Wednesday by an advocacy group detailed harsh labour conditions faced by female migrant workers in the province and made a number of recommendations, including immediate access to public health care.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report also recommends granting migrant workers paid sick days and conducting more unannounced inspections of job sites.

Young told reporters that his department was reviewing the report and takes allegations of abuse very seriously.

However, he said that no one who comes to the province gets immediate access to the health system but instead has to go through a standard waiting period.

Trending Now

The minister says he encourages people to use an anonymous tip line to report any abuses at workplaces including those who employ temporary foreign workers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Centre for Migrant Worker Rights Nova Scotia produced the report.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices