Accused Winnipeg firebug charged in three more incidents, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man already facing charges for a spate of arsons throughout the city has now been linked to three additional incidents, police say.

Jesse Wheatland, 35, was charged in November with 13 counts of arson causing property damage, as well as arson with disregard for human life, four counts of mischief, two counts each of breaking and entering with intent and breaking and entering to commit arson.

He was rearrested Tuesday while in custody at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and charged with three counts of arson, two counts of intimidation, and two counts of possessing incendiary material.

The latest charges stem from suspicious fires on Disraeli Freeway, Corydon Avenue and Nairn Avenue between August and November of this year.

2:01 ‘I’m thankful it’s over’: Sense of relief after Winnipeg arson suspect behind bars

Police said they also searched a home on St. Mary’s Road and a Higgins Avenue storage unit, where evidence connected to the investigation was seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Wheatland’s earlier charges stem from allegations that he set fires at two Manitoba cabinet ministers’ constituency offices, as well as 11 restaurants and bars.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He remains in custody.