Crime

Accused Winnipeg firebug charged in three more incidents, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 11, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg firefighters at the scene of a restaurant fire early on the morning of Oct. 23, 2025, at Main Street and York Avenue. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters at the scene of a restaurant fire early on the morning of Oct. 23, 2025, at Main Street and York Avenue. Global News
A Winnipeg man already facing charges for a spate of arsons throughout the city has now been linked to three additional incidents, police say.

Jesse Wheatland, 35, was charged in November with 13 counts of arson causing property damage, as well as arson with disregard for human life, four counts of mischief, two counts each of breaking and entering with intent and breaking and entering to commit arson.

He was rearrested Tuesday while in custody at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and charged with three counts of arson, two counts of intimidation, and two counts of possessing incendiary material.

The latest charges stem from suspicious fires on Disraeli Freeway, Corydon Avenue and Nairn Avenue between August and November of this year.

Click to play video: '‘I’m thankful it’s over’: Sense of relief after Winnipeg arson suspect behind bars'
‘I’m thankful it’s over’: Sense of relief after Winnipeg arson suspect behind bars

Police said they also searched a home on St. Mary’s Road and a Higgins Avenue storage unit, where evidence connected to the investigation was seized.

Wheatland’s earlier charges stem from allegations that he set fires at two Manitoba cabinet ministers’ constituency offices, as well as 11 restaurants and bars.

He remains in custody.

Click to play video: '35-year-old Winnipeg man charged with 22 arsons within just 6 months: police'
35-year-old Winnipeg man charged with 22 arsons within just 6 months: police
