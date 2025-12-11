Alberta weather includes freezing rain, snow, frostbite warnings and a chinook

Bundle up.

That’s the advice of emergency officials in southern Alberta as daytime temperatures hover in the minus teens to mid minus-20s C for the next couple of days.

Wind gusts near 60 kilometres per hour in some areas will push wind chills into the -30s.

“It’s going to be a dangerously cold day for most of the province — and then factor in the wind chill,” Global Edmonton weather specialist Britt Prendergast said.

The plunging temperature is just the start of some wild weather swings over the next 10 days.

Thursday’s forecast high in Calgary is -17 C, but by Monday, a chinook is forecast to roll in and the temperature is forecast to spike to 9 C.

Story continues below advertisement

2:20 Global News Weather Team Tutorial: Chinooks

In Edmonton, the temperature is forecast to climb from -21 C on Thursday to just -1 C on Monday.

In Lethbridge, freezing rain Thursday morning is forecast to change to snow later in the day as the temperature plunges to -21 C overnight.

View image in full screen Several centimetres of snow are also in forecast for much of southern Alberta on Thursday and Friday. Global News

Environment Canada warns that snow and strong winds are also expected to make driving difficult in some areas, such as along the Trans Canada Highway in the southeastern parts of the province, and motorists are being urged to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Story continues below advertisement

“What you’ve got mixed in here is freezing rain, some falling flurries, blowing flurries, bit of a wind — the wind really kicking up blows those flurries around and impacts visibility,” said Global Calgary traffic reporter Leslie Horton.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

People who do need to travel are being told to pack an emergency kit in their vehicle.

A second band of snow arrives on Friday, bringing up to five centimetres to the Calgary area, with a bit more in the Foothills and mountain parks.

“We’ll get a little relief come Sunday and definitely Monday,” Prendergast said. “But you’re going to want to soak up Monday because when we look at our 10-day forecast, temperatures head right back to where they are right now.”

By the middle of next week, the mercury is forecast to again drop into the minus-teens in Calgary and Edmonton.

However, “the temperatures and winds generally moderate upward compared to the Thursday and Friday cold snap,” said Global Calgary weather specialist, Joelle Tomlinson. “That means wind chills won’t be as extreme, until next Thursday, when the wind chill will drop into the minus-30s.”

View image in full screen The plunging temperatures in Alberta are the start of a week-long weather roller-coaster that will result in a temperature swing of close to 30 degrees in Calgary by early next week. Global News

The extreme cold has prompted both the City of Calgary and the City of Edmonton to activate their “extreme weather response,” working with organizations such as the Salvation Army and other organizations to open more overnight shelter spaces and daytime warming centres to help protect the cities’ more vulnerable populations.

Story continues below advertisement

People who do venture out are also being warned that the extreme wind chills also increase the risk of frostbite.

“The first thing we tend to see is frost nip, a sort of cold, red skin, but if it progresses to deeper layers of the tissues, that’s actual frostbite, which is frozen skin,” said Stuart Brideaux, a public education officer with Alberta Health Services.

“If treated relatively quickly, it can be relieved and (people) move on without further injury. But it can cause loss of tissue or loss of even amputation, as well as generalized body hypothermia.”

View image in full screen Repair crews were called out to the burst water main break in the community of Beddington Heights on Friday morning that left 40 homes without water. Global News

Repair crews in both Edmonton and Calgary have also been called out to a growing number of water main breaks and burst pipes believed to be caused by the plunging temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement