Weather

Snowfall warning issued across southern Ontario for Wednesday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 7:12 am
2 min read
A commuter wipes off their vehicle amid heavy snowfall in St. John's, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
A commuter wipes off their vehicle amid heavy snowfall in St. John's, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Environment Canada has issued a “yellow-level” snowfall warning for a large portion of southern Ontario on Wednesday as 10 centimetres or more of snow is expected in most areas.

The weather agency said an Alberta clipper has brought snow across the area, which “may be heavy at times,” beginning early Wednesday morning.

However, lesser snowfall amounts are expected near the Lake Ontario shoreline, where a transition to rain or rain-snow mix is expected.

Toronto is expected to see snowfall amounts near 10 cm. Areas north of the city, such as Barrie, are expected to see closer to 15 cm.

“Travel will likely be challenging. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic. Visibility will likely be reduced at times,” Environment Canada said.

The weather agency also warns drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions and to allow for extra travel time.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
Canada launches new colour-coded alert system

Environment and Climate Change Canada will now be using a colour-coded system to make it easier to understand the severity of extreme weather and any risks that people might need to know about.

Each type of weather alert will now include a colour — yellow, orange or red — to show the seriousness of the weather event, according to the Canadian government.

Yellow alerts are the most common; this is the alert level for the snowfall across southern Ontario on Wednesday. They are issued when hazardous weather may cause damage, disruption or health impacts. Impacts are likely moderate, localized and/or short-term.

Orange alerts are issued when severe weather is likely to cause significant damage, disruption or health impacts. Impacts can be major, widespread and/or may last a few days.

Red alerts are rare. They are issued when very dangerous and possibly life-threatening weather will cause extreme damage and disruption. Impacts have the potential to be extensive, widespread and prolonged.

— with files from Global News’ Amy Judd

