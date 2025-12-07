Alberta clipper to bring snowy conditions to Atlantic provinces

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta clipper is set to bring snowy conditions to parts of Atlantic Canada starting Monday, with only New Brunswick expected to escape the weather.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday for all of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island’s Kings and Queens counties, and eastern parts of Newfoundland.

The agency forecasts a potential for five to 15 centimetres of snow, with higher amounts possible over Cape Breton.

The snow is expected to begin Monday morning over southwestern Nova Scotia and spread east across the province through the morning, creating a messy commute especially over central parts of the province.

Northern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton are expected to see the highest accumulations into the afternoon.

The province is also forecast to see strong northwesterly wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres-per-hour, which could lead to blowing snow at times into the evening.

A yellow watch – snow squall has also been issued for Pictou and Antigonish counties and Cape Breton, with potentially 10 to 20 cm in snow squalls from Monday afternoon until early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says Prince Edward Island is expected to see the same wind gusts of 70 km/h, with five to 10 cm of snow expected between Monday morning and evening.

The agency is advising people to be prepared for potentially messy conditions.

Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninula North, Bonavista Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, Terra Nova, Connaigre and Clarenville and its vicinity are forecast to get 10 to 20 cm with higher amounts possible from Monday evening until Tuesday morning. Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are also possible.

The exact track of the system is uncertain as of Sunday, Environment Canada says, but significant snowfall is possible and people are asked to monitor alerts and forecasts for more details.