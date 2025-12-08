Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Parts of northern Alberta slated to see upwards of 30 cm of snow by Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2025 6:25 am
1 min read
A resident of Cremona, Alta., trudges through snow on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A resident of Cremona, Alta., trudges through snow on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Many parts of north and southeastern Alberta are expected to get a blast of wintry weather Monday.

Environment Canada says much of the Peace Region north of Edmonton, including Grande Prairie in the west and areas near Athabasca in the east, could see between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The weather office says aside from possible breaks, snow is expected to fall until later Monday.

Areas south of Edmonton, such as Red Deer and Medicine Hat, are under a winter storm watch that could bring heavy rain, strong winds and flurries before Tuesday.

Trending Now

Forecasters say the front will bring hazardous conditions and are encouraging people to put off any travel.

In the Rocky Mountains, the weather service is warning of strong wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour in areas as far north as Banff and stretching to the border with Montana.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices