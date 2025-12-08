Parts of northern Alberta slated to see upwards of 30 cm of snow by Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Many parts of north and southeastern Alberta are expected to get a blast of wintry weather Monday.

Environment Canada says much of the Peace Region north of Edmonton, including Grande Prairie in the west and areas near Athabasca in the east, could see between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow.

The weather office says aside from possible breaks, snow is expected to fall until later Monday.

Areas south of Edmonton, such as Red Deer and Medicine Hat, are under a winter storm watch that could bring heavy rain, strong winds and flurries before Tuesday.

Forecasters say the front will bring hazardous conditions and are encouraging people to put off any travel.

In the Rocky Mountains, the weather service is warning of strong wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour in areas as far north as Banff and stretching to the border with Montana.