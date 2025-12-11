Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Immigration museum CEO in Halifax accused of creating environment of fear

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is seen in Halifax, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is seen in Halifax, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A federal investigation of the CEO leading the Canadian Museum of Immigration in Halifax has found Marie Chapman bullied some staff and created an environment of fear that caused emotional harm to many employees.

A new report produced by the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada says Chapman repeatedly breached the public sector code of conduct and the museum’s code of conduct.

As well, the report from commissioner Harriet Solloway alleges Chapman engaged in a pattern of inappropriate behaviour over an extended period of time.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Solloway’s report, tabled Wednesday in Parliament, says Chapman’s misconduct included using offensive language, yelling and intimidating employees.

In response to the report, Chapman submitted a statement denying the allegations against her, arguing that a lack of detail in the report creates a false impression of the frequency and scale of certain events.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Chapman insists she never fostered a climate of fear or threatened to fire anyone, and she argues that some decisions and comments were wrongly attributed to her or taken out of context.

The CEO concludes by noting that while working at the museum for almost 20 years, her conduct was never questioned by the board of directors, and she says she never received any warnings, negative evaluations or disciplinary actions.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices