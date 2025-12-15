Saskatoon woman demands better access to social supports for homeless community

Send this page to someone via email

While driving along the snowy evening streets of Saskatoon, a woman found out just how hard it can be to access social services while trying to offer a helping hand.

Anjelene Mittelholtz saw a figure walking along the road and, without hesitation, pulled over and flicked on her hazard lights.

“I understand there’s risks involved and that sort of thing, but some sort of force would not let me not check on this person. So, as I pulled over, put my hazards on,” Mittelholtz said, “I’m not very religious, but I did say a prayer. If this is where I meet my maker, so be it. I need to help this person.”

For Mittelholtz, the man’s situation in the harsh winter conditions brought to light the hardships of those who rely on social services and those who have trouble navigating support systems.

“There’s virtually no plan for people who are vulnerable without the capacity to help themselves,” Mittelholtz said.

After bringing the man to a motel for the night, she set out to find his family and set him up with some support moving forward.

“A number of the support workers that I spoke with referenced how broken the system is,” Mittelholtz said, noting she started with police, who referred her to a mobile crisis group, and from there she was passed along to other agencies. Help was eventually found through the Salvation Army, which assisted with the man’s motel bill while more supports were found.

Mittelholtz also recruited the help of her own family and friends to try and find members of the man’s family who could help.

The experience left her motivated to do more for others in need when navigating the system proved to be harder than she expected.

“It lit a fire under me, to be honest, because I started to contact and research what sort of situation we’re dealing with. What is our plan going into the coldest months of the season? What is our government’s plan?” Mittelholtz asked.

The Ministry of Social Services said in a statement that it provided $24.3 million for homelessness services in Saskatoon in 2025-26. It also referenced working on mobile workforce initiatives for those with complex needs through income assistance service staff at 13 partner locations in the city.

Others are also calling for more support as the rate of homelessness rises in the city.

“What’s being done out there?” asked David Fineday, an advocate for the homeless community. “What do you see out there? I’m blind but you know what I see? Houseless people.”

After Global News reached out, the ministry now plans to work with both Mittelholtz and the man she helped.

“It left me very heartbroken about individuals who are quite vulnerable, who aren’t able to advocate for themselves. They really do not have the capacity to navigate the systems that we have in place,” Mittelholtz said.

Now, Mittelholtz is calling for more action from all levels of government to fund low-barrier, accessible housing with wraparound care, increased support for disability and mental health services.

“Real lasting solutions must replace temporary fixes,” Mittelholtz said.