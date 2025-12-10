NHL brass still concerned about Olympic rink at upcoming Milan Games

Josh Morrissey hopes he’ll soon have to officially think about what the hockey rink and ice conditions will be like at the upcoming Milan Olympics.

The Winnipeg Jets defenceman is expected to be named to Canada’s roster later this month and would join other players wondering whether the main rink in Italy will be ready on time and how good the ice will be for the competition in February.

“You try not to think about it too much and just go out and play your game, but obviously it’s something that for most guys I’m sure, and definitely for myself, I’ve dreamt about that opportunity since I was a little kid,” the Calgary native said Wednesday of playing in the Olympics.

Morrissey said players are used to skating on different qualities of ice, but it’s out of their control and he’s sure those in charge will figure it out.

“If you look at a lot of the Olympic Games, there’s so many buildings that need to be built and so many logistics that have to come together,” he said.

“Often it’s a little bit of a sprint to the finish line, so I have belief that it’ll get it done and we’ll be over there and NHL players will be there and it’ll go off without a hitch.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly spoke to media in Winnipeg before the Jets’ optional skate and gave updates about the incomplete main Olympics rink.

Daly said more positive progress reports have been coming over the last couple of days.

“Now it’s all about making sure we have ice that is safe for our players,” he said. “That’s our primary concern and we and the (National Hockey League Players’ Association) will satisfy ourselves that that’s the case before we play the tournament.”

The men’s hockey competition is scheduled Feb. 11-22 and the women’s tournament is Feb. 5-19.

The NHL has ice and facility experts in Milan and a test event is going on in the secondary rink and training facility.

“So far, so good. That’s a good sign,” said Daly. “They’re building ice for the first time ever in Hockey 1 (the main rink) that won’t be complete for some time, probably until the end of the month or early next month.

“There’s a test event in Hockey 1 in the middle of next month. We’ll see how that goes.”

There is still a chance the competition might not go ahead.

“I think it’s probably a self-fulfilling prophecy that if the ice isn’t ready and it’s not safe, then we’re not going,” Daly said.

Bettman said the slow construction of the main rink is “disappointing.”

“I’m not trying to pile on on this, in all of the prior Olympics, whether they built permanent or temporary facilities, it’s never been this late for a completion in the building of ice, and so that’s why we are cautious,” Bettman said.

The size of the two rinks being used are 60 metres long by 26 metres wide. NHL rinks are 60.96 metres by 25.908 metres. The three-foot decrease in length will be accommodated in the neutral zone. The size was within the International Ice Hockey Federation’s standards.

Morrissey was invited to Canada’s Olympic orientation camp in August and said players were made aware of the different size of the Italian rinks. The message they were given was just to be “adaptable” with everything surrounding the Games.

It’s not only NHL brass who have concerns about the potential for injuries.

“It’s the single biggest thing I worry about,” Jets head coach Scott Arniel said.

“In the 4 Nations (Face-Off) last (February), especially when your goaltender (Connor Hellebuyck) is going there, when your top players that we have are going there, you’re always worried. I think every coach is worried.”

TAINTED RETURNEES

Bettman was also asked about the five former Canadian 2018 world junior team players who’ve signed with NHL clubs after being acquitted in July following a well-publicized sexual assault trial.

Goaltender Carter Hart has been playing with the Vegas Golden Knights and forward Dillon Dube was signed to a professional tryout Wednesday with the St. Louis Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bettman said the players had to go through education and counselling sessions the NHL arranged.

When asked if he was concerned about the perception of the league for allowing the players to be reinstated, he said a process was put in place for a second chance.

“Our public and private responses in terms of how unhappy we were with the whole situation, and I think the words that I’ve consistently used, what happened was abhorrent,” he said. “But the criminal proceedings resulted in acquittal. We still didn’t provide for immediate reinstatement because we felt that at our level there needed to be the appropriate response.

“They spent a couple of years outside the game for conduct which we didn’t think reflected appropriately on the game, but at this point people deserve a second chance.”