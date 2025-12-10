Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton teacher charged with multiple sex offences involving student

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police have charged a 32-year-old teacher from Hilwie Hamdon School with multiple sexual offences involving a student. View image in full screen
Edmonton police have charged a 32-year-old teacher from Hilwie Hamdon School with multiple sexual offences involving a student. Source: Facebook.com/HilwieHamdonSchool
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Edmonton have charged a 32-year-old teacher from Hilwie Hamdon School with multiple sexual offences involving a student.

The school, located in the city’s northwest, includes students from kindergarten to Grade 9.

Police allege that the teacher, identified as Dylan Rosychuk, was engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with a student over a period of two years.

Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s internet child exploitation unit opened their investigation in early December and Rosychuk was arrested on Dec. 5 with help from the Edmonton Police Service.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He has been charged with child luring, making sexually explicit materials available to a child and making, possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse materials.

Police say the charges against Rosychuk are related to online offences and it is unknown if any other students were potentially impacted.

Story continues below advertisement

However, investigators decided to make the information public because the accused was in a position of trust and authority.

Rosychuk has been released from custody on a number of court-imposed release conditions and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 19.

Police are also asking anyone who has information about the case that may be of interest to investigators to contact their local police.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (1-800-222-TIPS) or online at crimestoppers.ab.ca.

Click to play video: 'ALERT urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of technology'
ALERT urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of technology
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices