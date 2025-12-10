Edmonton teacher charged with multiple sex offences involving student

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Edmonton have charged a 32-year-old teacher from Hilwie Hamdon School with multiple sexual offences involving a student.

The school, located in the city’s northwest, includes students from kindergarten to Grade 9.

Police allege that the teacher, identified as Dylan Rosychuk, was engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with a student over a period of two years.

Officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s internet child exploitation unit opened their investigation in early December and Rosychuk was arrested on Dec. 5 with help from the Edmonton Police Service.

He has been charged with child luring, making sexually explicit materials available to a child and making, possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse materials.

Police say the charges against Rosychuk are related to online offences and it is unknown if any other students were potentially impacted.

However, investigators decided to make the information public because the accused was in a position of trust and authority.

Rosychuk has been released from custody on a number of court-imposed release conditions and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 19.

Police are also asking anyone who has information about the case that may be of interest to investigators to contact their local police.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (1-800-222-TIPS) or online at crimestoppers.ab.ca.