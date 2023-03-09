Another child rescued, Alberta mom faces new charges in connection with child sex abuse probe

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing content.

An Alberta mother already accused of sexually exploiting her own child is now facing additional charges in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit rescued another child in connection with the investigation on Feb. 9.

They said the child is “school-aged” and was removed from their father in Edmonton.

“The 36-year-old father has been charged with a number of child exploitation offences,” ALERT said. “The father had allegedly been conversing online with a 35-year-old Strathcona County woman, whom ICE had charged earlier in the month for child exploitation offences committed against their own toddler-aged child.

“These new offences were uncovered during a preliminary forensic analysis of computers seized from the Strathcona County woman.”

Last month, when charges were first laid against the mother, ALERT said her toddler had been taken from her and that the child was being supported by organizations that work with sexual abuse victims.

ALERT said the forensic analysis is still in “its early stages” but has also led to new charges against the Strathcona County woman.

The new charges against the woman include sexual assault, making child pornography and sexual exploitation. In total, she now faces 24 charges.

The father arrested in Edmonton also faces charges including sexual assault, making child pornography and sexual exploitation.

The mother has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park, Alta., on March 22. The father who was arrested has also been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

“ICE’s investigation is still in its primary stages and the unit fears they may uncover additional victims and is frantically combing through digital evidence to explore the possibility of other children at risk,” ALERT said. “Both children are receiving help from a variety of specialized support services, including Zebra Centre for Child Protection and the Edmonton Police Services’ child at risk response team.

“A number of partner agencies were involved in this investigation including Strathcona County RCMP, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, ALERT surveillance teams, FBI, and U.S. Homeland Security investigations.

The names of the accused have not been released in order to protect the identity of the children.

ALERT has scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. on Thursday to release more details about the developments.

“I have been a police officer for nearly 22 years and with this unit for nearly three, and this is some of the most egregious material I have been exposed to,” RCMP Sgt. Kerry Shima said at a news conference last month.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact their local police department or to report their concern anonymously at http://www.cybertip.ca.

Last month, ALERT said its investigation into the Strathcona County mother began after receiving a tip from the FBI about “prolific and ongoing sexual abuse of a young child in Alberta.”

In October in Yuba City, Calif., Brian Davis, 30, was arrested and charged “with suspicion of oral copulation with a victim under 10 years old, possession of obscene matter involving a minor in sexual acts with the intent to distribute,” said ALERT.

ALETT said computers and electronics seized from the man led investigators to believe he was talking to an Edmonton-area woman over a messaging platform shortly before his arrest.

More to come…

If you are a victim of sexual abuse in Alberta and need help, click here to access assistance.