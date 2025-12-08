Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Penticton mother remembered on her birthday as grieving family waits for justice

RCMP have called her death a homicide but no arrests have been made in the case.
By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 8, 2025 7:58 pm
2 min read
Family and friends of Alexa Knodel gather at a vigil in Penticton Saturday to remember the young mother on what would have been her 22nd birthday. View image in full screen
Family and friends of Alexa Knodel gather at a vigil in Penticton Saturday to remember the young mother on what would have been her 22nd birthday. Contributed
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Candles, pictures and plenty of memories were shared at a vigil Saturday night to remember a young Penticton, B.C., mother on what would have been her 22nd birthday.

It was a birthday occasion her grieving family never imagined they would be marking with this type of tribute.

“Absolutely not. No,” said a tearful Debbie Norris. “She was so full of life and had so many plans, and she was just such a kind, outgoing person.”

Norris is the grandmother of Alexa Knodel, who was found deceased in her apartment building this past spring.

She left behind a young son, just a year old at the time.

“She was a wonderful mother,” Debbie Norris said.

RCMP have called her death a homicide but no arrests have been made in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“It honestly makes it a lot harder to process, you know, why this happened,” said Ozwald Norris, Knodel’s cousin.

It was June 7 when police were called to an apartment building on Lakeshore Drive in the early morning hours after receiving a report of a person shot.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When they arrived, they discovered a deceased woman inside with what police described as a significant gunshot wound.

Knodel’s family has desperately been waiting for the investigation to progress.

“I don’t think words can describe what justice would feel like for our family,” Ozwald Norris said. “It might, you know, make the grieving process a little easier.”

Click to play video: 'Penticton woman shot to death in apartment'
Penticton woman shot to death in apartment

In an email to Global News, Penticton RCMP stated its “investigation into the matter involving Alex Knodel is still on-going at this time”.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It added, “the Penticton RCMP Investigative Services is preparing the case for charge assessment.”

RCMP also said that further updates will follow when appropriate.

Knodel’s family is anxious for that next step and justice for their loved one.

“She was the most joyful person you could ever meet,” said Ozwald Norris. “She would make friends in a matter of seconds. She would make sure you know your voice was heard in the loudest room.”

While the void left behind can never be filled, the family hopes closure can help in their healing process.

“It would be justice for her. Definitely not going to bring her back but I suppose it would give answers,” said Debbie Norris.

Click to play video: '‘Bailey’s Law’ passes second reading'
‘Bailey’s Law’ passes second reading
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices