Santa visits Stollery Children’s Hospital: ‘Just the most magical day’

The Stollery Children’s Hospital welcomed a very special guest Monday morning.

Santa swooped in on a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron at the Edmonton Garrison, landing on the hospital’s helipad before visiting patients and families.

He also handed out gifts to all the kids there.

“It’s just a great day,” Stollery patient Brendan Ritchie said. “Lifts the spirits and makes something better out of a worse situation.”

Ritchie is from B.C. The 17 year-old has a rare lung condition and is now waiting for a transplant.

“I’ll be here for Christmas unfortunately, we know that, but we’re hoping to get it done soon so I can get back home because I’m graduating this year,” Ritchie said.

It’s not the first time he’s met Santa at the Stollery, but seeing him here is always a welcome distraction.

“It’s really cool. It’s really cool that the military helps. I think for me, being older, that’s really cool to see,” Ritchie added.

This Santa visit has been a tradition at the Stollery for nearly a decade.

“The hospital is a really hard place to be during the Christmas season and I think days like today just bring the magic and the smiles and the joy to patients and families when it’s hard to find that,” said child-life specialist Jill Painter.

“I was up on the helipad when [Santa] landed and I had tears in my eyes.

"It's just the most magical day for children and families at the hospital."

The visit was heartwarming for Santa too.

“I’m just glad I can come here and see the children before Christmas and just give them a little piece of happiness today and for the future,” Santa said.

