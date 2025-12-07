Recipe: Brown butter salty crunchy chocolate chip cookies

Send this page to someone via email

Brown Butter Salty Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yield: 14-15 cookies

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, browned (226 g)

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour (320 g)

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 cup + 2 Tbsp golden sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 tsp vanilla extract

⅔ cup milk chocolate chips

1 cup mini marshmallows

2 cups lightly crushed salted potato chips

Toppings: Pretzels, potato chip shards, flaky salt (Maldon)

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Instructions

Brown the Butter

Melt butter in a pot and cook until golden brown and nutty. Cool to room temperature.

Mix Dry Ingredients

Whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt.

Combine Butter & Sugars

In a mixer with a paddle, blend the cooled brown butter with both sugars until combined.

Add Eggs & Vanilla

Mix in the egg, yolk, and vanilla until smooth.

Add Dry Ingredients & Mix-ins

Add the flour mixture and mix just until combined.

Fold in chocolate chips, marshmallows, and crushed potato chips.

Portion

Scoop into 75 g (about 1/3 cup) dough balls.

Top each with pretzels, extra chip pieces, and a pinch of flaky salt.

Bake

Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 8 minutes, rotating halfway.

Cookies will be soft in the center and set as they cool