Recipe: Brown butter salty crunchy chocolate chip cookies

Brown Butter Salty Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yield: 14-15 cookies
Ingredients
1 cup unsalted butter, browned (226 g)
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour (320 g)
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 cup + 2 Tbsp golden sugar
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
2 tsp vanilla extract
⅔ cup milk chocolate chips
1 cup mini marshmallows
2 cups lightly crushed salted potato chips
Toppings: Pretzels, potato chip shards, flaky salt (Maldon)
Instructions
Brown the Butter
Melt butter in a pot and cook until golden brown and nutty. Cool to room temperature.
Mix Dry Ingredients
Whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt.
Combine Butter & Sugars
In a mixer with a paddle, blend the cooled brown butter with both sugars until combined.
Add Eggs & Vanilla
Mix in the egg, yolk, and vanilla until smooth.
Add Dry Ingredients & Mix-ins
Add the flour mixture and mix just until combined.
Fold in chocolate chips, marshmallows, and crushed potato chips.
Portion
Scoop into 75 g (about 1/3 cup) dough balls.
Top each with pretzels, extra chip pieces, and a pinch of flaky salt.
Bake
Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 8 minutes, rotating halfway.
Cookies will be soft in the center and set as they cool
Comments