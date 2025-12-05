Calgary man highlights mobility challenges caused by snow, ice buildup

Send this page to someone via email

Getting around Calgary in the winter months can be challenging at the best of times, but snow and ice buildup along sidewalks and streets presents a significant obstacle for those who rely on mobility aids.

Navigating the snow and ice is a new test for Aaron Symonds, a lifelong cowboy who was injured while breaking a horse.

That injury eventually resulted in the severing of his spinal cord, which has left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“I’ve been in the chair now for just about eight months,” Symonds told Global News. “I’ve only been outside with the chair for about four or five months and that’s where I’ve really seen the challenges.”

Those challenges have only been exacerbated by the winter conditions, with around 20 cm of snowfall in the city since late November.

Besides the slushy sidewalks, efforts to clear the snow have resulted in a buildup of ice and windrows at several crosswalks and bus stops along Symonds’ commute.

“People that are on feet can walk over that two-foot or foot-and-a-half mound of ice,” Symonds said. “Someone with a walker, or a wheelchair or a knee-walker can’t get over it.”

Symonds has made modifications to his wheelchair for the winter, including wheels with improved tread and a larger caster so his feet are a little further off the ground.

He said his neighbours have been great at ensuring their sidewalks are barrier-free after a snowfall, but noted he’s experienced ice build-up blocking a Calgary Transit bus ramp from extending to the sidewalk.

“I was able to do a wheelie. I’m starting to learn how to use my chair,” Symonds said with a smile. “I did a big wheelie and hopped myself up, but 99 per cent of people using wheelchairs wouldn’t be able to do that.”

The City of Calgary operates on a council-approved schedule for snow clearing, which has crews spending the first 18 hours after a snowfall plowing and clearing Calgary’s busiest routes.

Smaller crews are scheduled to begin clearing high-traffic sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, LRT platforms and other high priority public areas within 24 hours.

Snow and ice buildup as well as windrows along busy sidewalks and wheelchair curb ramps are typically cleared within 36 hours after the snowfall.

However, the snow plan resets when snow begins falling again.

“When the snowfall starts again, that does push us back onto those high priority areas,” said Chris McGeachy with the City of Calgary.

McGeachy suggests Calgarians report obstacles and accessibility challenges to 311, to alert crews of a potential site that requires more attention.

“We actually have crews out there … with our large equipment, using hand equipment to ensure people can get around,” he said.

Symonds is hoping crews can take their time on some areas to remove those barriers for those facing extra accessibility challenges.

“I think there’s something that we could do,” he said. “Slowing down clearing a little bit, taking that extra minute to get those entries and exits clear.”