Raptors avoid extending losing skid

TORONTO – Back-to-back losses aren’t the end of the world, but the Toronto Raptors weren’t going to let their skid stretch to three games.

Scottie Barnes had 28 points — including 13 in the second quarter — seven rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks as Toronto held off the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 on Tuesday. The win came after the Raptors fell to the Charlotte Hornets 118-111 on Saturday in overtime and then dropped a 116-94 decision to the New York Knicks the next night.

“This was a big-time win for us, we really needed it,” said Barnes, who was named the NBA Eastern Conference’s defensive player of the month before the game. “Dropped those two back-to-back, really feel like we should’ve had that first one, so it’s good to get back in the win column and finish out the game.”

Immanuel Quickley added 23 points with eight assists for Toronto (15-7). Quickley was 5-for-6 (83.3 per cent) from three-point range, making nearly half of the Raptors 11 shots from beyond the arc.

“I don’t get into the streaks as much,” said Quickley on losing back-to-back. “I try to just focus on one day at a time, one game at a time, one workout at a time.

“I try to just keep it all in the moment as much as possible, because the season can be so high and low.”

Although Quickley doesn’t pay attention to streaks, the pair of losses snapped a nine-win run that had elevated Toronto to second in the Eastern Conference. The victory over Portland (8-13) put the Raptors back atop the Atlantic Division and restored them to second in the East.

Part of the Toronto’s brief struggles was that it is missing RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont.

The swingman is still out with a sprained right knee after he landed awkwardly from a dunk in a 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 23. Head coach Darko Rajakovic said pre-game on Tuesday that Barrett is improving but not participating in any team activities yet.

Barrett was averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game before getting hurt.

Quickley and Barnes said the Raptors are keenly feeling Barrett’s absence.

“We’re missing somebody that averages 23, 25 points a game, can get to the free-throw line, one of the top five players in transition, and also plays defence,” said Quickley. “He’s been playing really good defence this year.

“We miss RJ a lot. And with RJ being out, other guys have to step up. Good opportunity for the other guys to get going.”

Barnes agreed.

“We miss him out there, stuff that he does for our team like attacking the rim, being able to get up transitionally in the fast break, catch-and-shoot shooting,” said Barnes. “It’s tremendous.

“He brings so much to the game, you miss him out there.”

Toronto will face a tough test on Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-5). L.A. has won eight of its past 10 games and is in second in the Western Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2025.