Halifax teen faces sentence in ‘unprecedented’ case involving threats against school

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax-area teen who was arrested and charged after threats were made against students at Citadel High School will be sentenced this week.

Crown prosecutors in Nova Scotia call the case “unprecedented.” They, alongside the defence, made their submissions Tuesday in court and are divided on how the case should be treated.

In April, a 16-year-old boy was arrested by Halifax Regional Police over what they called a “credible” threat against the school

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that the boy was arrested after he contacted a suicide hotline expressing the urge to shoot up the school and die by suicide.

The statement of facts state the teen told the hotline operator via text that he had been struggling with depression and had always known he would die young — something he said intensified when he became obsessed with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.

Story continues below advertisement

The crisis line operator called 911 later to report their conversation to police, who immediately went to the boy’s home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The teen was taken to the IWK Health Centre for assessment, according to the agreed statement of facts, and his family home was searched.

Officers found several rifles, air guns and shotguns, as well as a pair of brass knuckles.

He was subsequently charged with 33 offences, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to students at the downtown Halifax school.

Twenty-five of those charges were later dropped, including those involving the threats. The teen ultimately pleaded guilty to eight weapons-related offences.

He was released on restrictions in October and walked into court on Tuesday on his own accord.

0:54 Police arrest Halifax teen after credible weapons threat made to Citadel High School

The prosecution made their closing submissions, recommending the teen be given a six-month deferred custody order, followed by 18 months of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown Attorney Terry Nickerson made a point of telling the court that although the youth was found to be at a low risk to reoffend, these kind of offences are unique in that there’s often no indication of red flags until it’s too late.

The boy’s defence counsel, on the other hand, is seeking 18 months of conditional discharge, which avoids a conviction.

They are also asking the judge to consider granting enhanced credit for the 173 days he had already spent in custody, adding this would consolidate the boys’ progress without holding him back.

Judge Bronwyn Duffy has reserved her decision until Wednesday morning.

— with a file from Rebecca Lau