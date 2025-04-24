Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boy, 16, charged with making threats against Halifax high school, weapons seized

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 10:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia school support staff want a say in addressing school violence'
Nova Scotia school support staff want a say in addressing school violence
RELATED: A new worker-led report on violence in Nova Scotia public schools has been released by the union representing school support staff in the province. As Megan King reports, advocates are calling for the Department of Education to take action on an issue that they say is well past crisis level. – Aug 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple weapons and threat charges after an early morning arrest in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they made the arrest at the teen’s home at 3 a.m. Wednesday, and seized “a number” of weapons.

They allege the youth had made threats to bring weapons to Citadel High School.

“Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the school and do not believe anyone else is involved in the incident,” HRP said in a release, adding that officers are at the school today to support students and staff.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to police, the boy, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will appear in youth court Thursday to face the following charges:

  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (2 counts)
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon without a license
  • Uttering threats

Lindsey Bunin, a spokesperson for Halifax Regional Centre for Education, said school administrators learned about the potential threat on Wednesday when they were contacted by police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to safety. Officers are on site at the school today as a precaution. School counsellors are available to students who wish to connect at any time,”  Bunin wrote in an email, adding they were grateful to police for their support.

“As always, the safety of students and staff is HRCE’s top priority. All potential threats are taken seriously and addressed by administration in accordance with the Provincial School Code of Conduct, and by police.”

Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean will be speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon to update the investigation.

More to come

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices