Boy, 16, charged with making threats against Halifax high school, weapons seized

A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple weapons and threat charges after an early morning arrest in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they made the arrest at the teen’s home at 3 a.m. Wednesday, and seized “a number” of weapons.

They allege the youth had made threats to bring weapons to Citadel High School.

“Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the school and do not believe anyone else is involved in the incident,” HRP said in a release, adding that officers are at the school today to support students and staff.

According to police, the boy, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will appear in youth court Thursday to face the following charges:

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (2 counts)

Possession of a prohibited weapon without a license

Uttering threats

Lindsey Bunin, a spokesperson for Halifax Regional Centre for Education, said school administrators learned about the potential threat on Wednesday when they were contacted by police.

“Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to safety. Officers are on site at the school today as a precaution. School counsellors are available to students who wish to connect at any time,” Bunin wrote in an email, adding they were grateful to police for their support.

“As always, the safety of students and staff is HRCE’s top priority. All potential threats are taken seriously and addressed by administration in accordance with the Provincial School Code of Conduct, and by police.”

Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean will be speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon to update the investigation.

