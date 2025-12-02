Coast-to-coast police operation nets 386 kilograms of fentanyl, millions in cash

Send this page to someone via email

A five-month nationwide operation has resulted in the seizure of 386 kilograms of fentanyl, large amounts of cocaine and meth and $13.46 million in cash, according to law enforcement.

The operation, dubbed the National Fentanyl Sprint 2.0, also led to thousands of arrests, including 217 people who were arrested for trafficking fentanyl while already out on bail.

The operation included 21 law enforcement and government agencies and was headed by the Canadian Integrated Response to Organized Crime ( CIROC ).

“In May 2025, CIROC launched Fentanyl Sprint 2.0, a bold coordinated campaign aimed specifically at targeting the production and distribution of fentanyl,” said Bonnie Ferguson, RCMP assistant commissioner and CIROC co-chair.

“The Sprint was more than a success, it was a blueprint for the future. We demonstrated what’s possible when law enforcement agencies collaborate, combining intelligence, resources and resolve.”

According to the CIROC, the campaign netted 78 per cent of the fentanyl seized in Canada this past year.

View image in full screen National totals for the operation dubbed National Fentanyl Sprint 2.0. Provided/CIROC

More than 100 police departments from every province took part in the operation. They were asked to focus on fentanyl traffickers, production labs, distribution networks and “financial enablers.”

“By pooling our expertise and resources, we made meaningful progress in disrupting the illegal drug trade and protecting Canadians from the devastating impact of fentanyl and other harmful substances,” said Chief Supt. Mathieu Bertrand, director general of RCMP’s Federal Policing Criminal Operations, Serious and Organized Crime.

View image in full screen Provincial breakdown for seizures as part of National Fentanyl Sprint 2.0. Provided/CIROC

A provincial breakdown of the illicit drugs intercepted shows the majority of the fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and opioids were seized in Ontario.

However, a little more than half of the 1,408 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in British Columbia. And the majority of precursor chemicals used to manufacture illicit drugs — 83 per cent — were found in Quebec.

Communities in the country have reported spikes in overdose incidents and concerns about drug toxicity. Officials in British Columbia raised the alarm last week about a sudden spike in overdoses, including a record-breaking day for the Vancouver Fire Department, which responded to 54 calls in a day.

In New Brunswick’s capital city, Fredericton Police Chief Gary Forward told council last week the number of overdose calls have tripled compared to two years ago.

In May, a report from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) warned that fentanyl “super laboratories” in Canada are “a growing concern for the United States,” particularly as production and supply from Mexico is disrupted.

CIROC’s “initial sprint” ran from Dec. 9, 2024, to Jan. 18, 2025, which resulted in 524 arrests and 46.17 kilograms of fentanyl seized.

“With more participants, the Sprint 2.0 results show the significance of what can be achieved when law enforcement, intelligence agencies and government partners work together,” CIROC said in a release.