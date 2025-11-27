Fredericton police respond to triple the number of overdoses since 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton’s police chief presented some bleak numbers about the city’s drug overdose situation, prompting councillors to renew calls for swift action on bail reform.

In a presentation to city councillors with the Public Safety Committee, Chief Gary Forward said year-to-date comparisons show overdose calls are three times higher than two years ago.

Between Jan. 1 to Nov. 1, 2023, police responded to 54 overdoses. During that same period in 2024, there were 97 calls. This year, the number is up to 162.

Preliminary data shows fatal overdoses have tripled from three in 2023 to nine so far in 2025.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about the level and frequency of these overdoses, that ties directly to the increase that we’re seeing with serious drugs like fentanyl,” said Forward.

The chief said methamphetamine remains Fredericton’s most prevalent drug. Data looking at drug seizures by police show more than 1,213 grams of meth were seized from Jan. 1 to Nov. 1, 2024. That’s compared to nearly 2,909 grams during the same period this year.

“If it keeps escalating, it means more resources, city resources, will have to be devoted to that. So it’s a far-reaching problem,” said Eric Megarity, chair of the Fredericton Public Safety Committee.

Forward added that there’s a much more potent drug making its way into Fredericton as well: carfentanil.

“Carfentanil I would suggest would be about 50 to 100 times more potent than fentanyl,” he said.

The concerning numbers are renewing calls for immediate action on bail reform. Last month, the federal Liberals tabled bail and sentencing reform legislation, which would make changes to the Criminal Code the government says will make it harder for violent and repeat offenders to get out of custody.

Chief Forward cited data from a Canadian Intelligence Service Canada report that found 299 people were arrested between May 15 to Oct. 31 nationally who are currently on bail from drug-related charges.

“I’m feeling very frustrated as a councillor, and a resident of Fredericton,” said Ward 3 councillor, Bruce Grandy.

“Reform has to be done to help with the protection of the people of Canada, to take the frustration away from law enforcement and improve the justice system as well.”

According to the police chief, organized crime is playing a role in the increase in drug activity in the city, but he couldn’t say to what degree or where the drugs are coming from.

