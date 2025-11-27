Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Emergency responders on scene of a train derailment in southern Alberta

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted November 27, 2025 6:35 pm
1 min read
Photos and videos posted on social media show many of the derailed cars lying on their side, reduced to piles of twisted metal.
Photos and videos posted on social media show many of the derailed cars lying on their side, reduced to piles of twisted metal. Courtesy: Corrina Lee
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Emergency crews from Vulcan County were called out Thursday afternoon to a train derailment near the village of Champion, Alta., located about 90 minutes southeast of Calgary.

A spokesperson for the railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CKPC) confirmed in a written statement to Global News that a total of 34 railcars jumped the tracks around noon.

Vulcan County officials said none of them were carrying dangerous goods, so there were no safety concerns and no evacuations required.

There were also no reports of injuries.

CKPC says the derailment happeed around noon on Thursday when 34 cars jumped the tracks near Champion, AB, about 90 minutes southeast of Calgary. View image in full screen
Clean-up crews can be seen at the scene of a train derailment Thursday, near Champion, AB, about 90 kilometres southeasts of Calgary.  CKPC says 34 cars jumped the tracks around noon. Jordan Prentice/Global News

Thirty-one of the derailed cars were hopper cars carrying grain products, while the other three were  tanker cars carrying vegetable oil, according to the statement from CKPC.

Story continues below advertisement

Photos and videos posted on social media showed many of the cars lying on their side, reduced to what appeared to be piles of twisted metal and wheels that appeared to have broken off the cars were scattered along the tracks.

CKPC described 31 of the derailed cars as hopper cars that were carrying grain products, while the other three were tanker cars carrying vegetable oil.
CKPC described 31 of the derailed cars as hopper cars that were carrying grain products, while the other three were tanker cars carrying vegetable oil. Courtesy: Corrina Lee

Emergency crews were forced to shut down part of Highway 23, closest to the location of the derailment, to allow cleanup crews room to work.

A map posted on social media by Vulcan County, shows a section of Highway 23 that was shut down following the derailment to give cleanup crews room to work. View image in full screen
A map posted on social media by Vulcan County, shows a section of Highway 23 that was shut down following the derailment to give cleanup crews room to work. Source: Vulcan County

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices