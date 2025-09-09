Menu

Second train derailment near B.C.-Alberta border within a week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2025 4:19 pm
1 min read
Locomotives sit idol at the CPKC railyard in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Locomotives sit idol at the CPKC railyard in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a derailment in British Columbia involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train.

It’s the second time this month a CPKC train has been involved in a derailment in B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board says a team of investigators is being deployed after the train derailed on Tuesday near Jaffray, B.C., about 347 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

No further information has been released, and CPKC did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The derailment comes a week after an incident near Elko, B.C., about 20 kilometres east of Jaffray, where CPKC says 12 empty train cars left the tracks.

No one was injured in that derailment.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

