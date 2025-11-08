Menu

Officials says no contamination of a B.C water system after train derailment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2025 2:19 pm
A local official says testing has revealed “no contamination” of a local water system on Kamloops Lake in B.C. after more than 80,000 litres of aviation fuel spilled on its shores in a train derailment last weekend.

Michael Grenier, director for Area J of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, says in a social media post that test results show “no direct impact” on the quality of drinking water in Savona, whose 700 residents live on the southwestern shore of Kamloops Lake.

Grenier says the regional district is still waiting for test results for the Walhachin community water system, adding that the risk “very remains very low” at this time.

Grenier says regular testing of water quality will continue, adding that the regional district will inform residents of Savona and Walhachin of any changes through its alert system.

Rail operator Canadian Pacific Kansas City says in a statement that it “remains fully committed” to the cleanup of the train derailment, which happened Nov. 1 near Cherry Creek, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops.

No one was injured in the derailment, which involved a locomotive and 17 rail cars, two of which were carrying aviation fuel, and its cause remains under investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

