Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigating train derailment near B.C., Alberta border

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
Investigators with the Transportation Safety are trying to determine what caused a dozen cars from a CPKC train to derail Tuesday evening near Elko, B.C. View image in full screen
Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board are trying to determine what caused a dozen cars from a CPKC train to derail Tuesday evening near Elko, B.C. Global News
Federal investigators have been called in to investigate a train derailment in British Columbia’s Kootenay region.

The Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that a team is being deployed to the site near Elko, B.C., where investigators will try to determine what caused the derailment.

A spokesman with the rail operator, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, confirmed the derailment happened about 8 p.m. on Tuesday when multiple cars left the tracks.

CPKC claims the 12 cars involved were empty and no one was injured as a result of the derailment.

The railway said its crews responded to clean up the site last night, and the rail line has since reopened.

Elko is located about 330 kilometres southwest of Calgary, near the intersection highway 93 and highway 3 (Crowsnest highway).

© 2025 The Canadian Press

