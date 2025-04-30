Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Calgary-based CPKC lowers financial forecast amid trade uncertainty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2025 5:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tariffs, fiscal stimulus to shape Canada’s economic outlook'
Tariffs, fiscal stimulus to shape Canada’s economic outlook
Statistics Canada data released on Wednesday shows Canada’s economy unexpectedly contracted in February, as a result of slower activity in sectors like mining, oil and gas and construction. Nivrita Ganguly reports on what economists predict for Canada's economy this year, and how the Liberals' election win factors in.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says it is reining in its financial forecast for the year due to uncertainty around U.S. tariffs and trade policy.

The railway says it expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to increase between 10 and 14 per cent this year, rather than 12 to 18 per cent as previously predicted.

Railcars and locomotives are shown at the CPKC railyard in Calgary on Aug. 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Railcars and locomotives are shown at the CPKC railyard in Calgary on Aug. 22, 2024.  The Calgary-based company has lowered its financial forecast for the coming year amid trade uncertainty, despite a Q1 profit increase. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The downgraded guidance comes despite a 17 per cent increase in net income to $909 million in CPKC’s latest quarter versus $774 million in the same period a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary-based company says revenues grew eight per cent to $3.80 billion in the three months ended March 31 from $3.52 billion the year before.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Diluted earnings rose to 97 cents per share from 83 cents per share.

Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel says increasing uncertainty fuelled by shifting tariffs and a risk of recession prompted more moderate earnings expectations for the company.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s economic outlook amid tariff uncertainty'
Canada’s economic outlook amid tariff uncertainty
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices