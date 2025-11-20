Smokey Robinson faces new sexual assault allegations by 2 former employees: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Smokey Robinson is facing new allegations of sexual assault as two former employees have come forward with their claims, six months after four women filed a $50 million lawsuit against him.

The women filed a new motion in court on Nov. 14 to amend their complaint and add the two new accusers, referred to as John Doe 1 and Jane Doe 5, according to the motion obtained by People and The Guardian.

The two alleged victims, a man and a woman, both claim that Robinson tried to force them to touch him inappropriately.

In a statement shared with the outlet, Robinson’s lawyer Christopher Frost denied the new allegations and referred to the lawsuit as an “organized avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This group of people, who hide behind anonymity, and their attorneys seek global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations. Once the public can see the truth, their avaricious motives and fabricated claims will be revealed,” Frost added.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jane Doe 5 alleged that she endured “constant” harassment from Robinson while working as a housekeeper for him on and off between 2005 and 2011, according to the motion.

She also alleged that he would ask her to enter the bathroom while he was showering and ask her to scrub his back.

John Doe 1 claims that he began working for Robinson and his wife, Frances Gladney, doing detail work on their cars in 2013. He alleged that shortly after he began working for the family, Robinson began sexually harassing him and approached John Doe 1 while he was working, wearing only underwear and allegedly inappropriately touching himself.

John Doe claims that he was fired after the incident but said Gladney asked him to return to work a year later. He said he did return but alleged that the harassment continued, which he claimed caused him “humiliation, emotional distress and ongoing fear for his safety and dignity,” according to the new legal docs.

All of the accusers said they eventually quit over the assaults, and all said they feared coming forward over fears of retaliation, public shame and possible effects on their immigration status.

Story continues below advertisement

The allegations from the two new alleged victims “mirror, both in substance and scope, those already set forth by Jane Does 1-4, and largely concern the same time periods, locations, and conduct by the same defendants,” the motion claims.

It also asks the court to allow the plaintiffs to file the amended complaint and a hearing on the motion is set for Jan. 6, 2026.

In May, Robinson sued four of his former employees for defamation weeks after they filed a lawsuit against the singer accusing him of sexual assault and rape.

Robinson and Gladney countersued the women, accusing them of false claims of sexual assault as part of an “extortionate” lawsuit.

The singer has denied the allegations and is currently under investigation for sexual assault.

The department said in a statement in May that its Special Victims Bureau is “actively investigating criminal allegations” against Robinson.

— with files from The Associated Press