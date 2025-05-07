Smokey Robinson accused of sexual assault by 4 former employees

Send this page to someone via email

Smokey Robinson has been accused of sexual abuse by four of his former housekeepers in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The women allege he repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped them while they worked for him at his home in Chatsworth, Calif.

The suit, viewed by Global News, seeks at least US$50 million in damages over the alleged assaults, which the women say took place between 2006 and 2024, and labour violations, including a hostile work environment, illegally long hours and lack of pay.

“Obviously, no amount can compensate these women for what Mr. Robinson subjected them to,” the women’s lawyer, John Harris, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The four women each say Robinson would wait until he was alone with them in his Los Angeles home, then sexually assault and rape them.

“We believe that Mr. Robinson is a serial and sick rapist, and must be stopped,” Harris said.

Each woman said they eventually quit over the assaults, though in some cases it took several years. They said they feared coming forward over fears of retaliation, public shame and possible effects on their immigration status.

“Having to tell their husband and children of these despicable actions left them filled with shame and embarrassment,” Harris added. “So throughout their dreadful experiences with Mr. Robinson, all four women remained silent.”

Three of the women appeared in person at the news conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday. They wore masks to protect their privacy and did not speak. All four women also withheld their legal names in the court documents, where they are identified as Jane Does.

Harris said there was a “common thread” between all of the women.

They “were Hispanic women employed as housekeepers earning below minimum wage,” Harris said. “As low-wage workers in vulnerable positions, they lacked the resources and options to protect themselves.”

He said that as low-wage earners, they also all feared “missing a payday, and not being able to afford rent or buy food for their families.”

The lawsuit also names Robinson’s wife, Frances Gladney, as a defendant, alleging she enabled his behaviour despite knowing about past sexual misconduct. It also blames her for the hostile work environment, saying she berated them with language that included ethnic slurs.

Some of the plaintiffs worked for Robinson at the same time, Harris revealed, but they were too embarrassed to reveal the alleged assaults.

The suit alleges that Jane Doe 1 said she worked for the couple for a year before quitting in 2024 and was assaulted at least seven times. Jane Doe 1 said the first sexual assault occurred in March 2023 and the assaults continued until she resigned in February 2024. She worked on the weekends when the rest of the staff was off and alleged that Robinson “would call her into his blue bedroom, lock the door and escort their dog Shilo out of the room” before sexually assaulting her, according to the suit.

The suit alleges that Robinson assaulted Jane Doe 2 at least 23 times from May 2014 to February 2020. In the suit, Jane Doe 2 claimed that Robinson would text message her and ask her to meet in places in his home without security cameras, like the laundry room or garage, before sexually assaulting her.

Jane Doe 3 alleges that Robinson assaulted her at least 20 times during the 12 years she worked for him, beginning in 2012.

Jane Doe 4, who said she also acted as Gladney’s personal assistant, hairdresser and cook, worked for the couple from October 2006 until she resigned in April 2024. She cited similar experiences during her 18 years working for the couple, but did not say how often she was assaulted.

Herbert Hayden, another lawyer representing the women, said that while they feel the assaults are worthy of criminal investigation, the women have not filed police reports, based on the same fears that kept them from coming forward.

The suit seeks damages based on sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence and other allegations.

“Obviously, no amount of money can compensate these women for what Mr. Robinson put them through,” Harris said. But he said the $50 million was warranted “based on the gravity of Mr. Robinson’s despicable and reprehensible misconduct.”

Robinson and his representatives have not publicly commented on the case. He is currently on tour and scheduled to perform on Friday in Mississippi.

Robinson, a member of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, was among the biggest hitmakers of the 1960s — both with his group the Miracles and as a solo artist, with songs including Tears of a Clown and The Tracks of My Tears.

He was a central part of the Motown Records music machine in his hometown of Detroit as an artist, producer and songwriter for other artists.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

— With files from The Associated Press