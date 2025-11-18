Lululemon goes dark red, arctic green for Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Team Canada won’t be completely awash in red-and-white at the upcoming Winter Games thanks to a new Olympic collection that widens the colour palette to maroons and glacier-inspired blue-greens.

The classic maple leaf pops up several times, and makes an especially bold statement as a prominent, elongated feature in the opening ceremony look that was revealed Tuesday at Lululemon’s two-level downtown Toronto flagship.

It’s all meant to inspire patriotic cheer at the Milan Cortina Games when athletes attend the opening and closing ceremonies, ascend the medal podium or wander the athletes’ village – without sliding into kitsch, design director Catherine Lebrun said ahead of the press event, where athletes modelled the new designs.

The opening ceremony outfit goes all-in on the iconic red leaf, but the symbol is reimagined in an oversized, stretched-out version that spans nearly the entire length of a maroon-coloured quilted vest, which is layered over a knee-length maroon jacket.

The leaf is not just big, it’s “the biggest scale probably we’ve ever done and will ever do of the leaf,” Lebrun chuckled in an interview before the media event, held in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee.

It should make for a dramatic Team Canada debut, she predicted, noting that designers had the global broadcast in mind.

“When we see the athletes from afar and a camera coming into the stadium for the opening ceremony, we would have this view of all these great maple leafs coming through,” said Lebrun, whose designs will also be worn by coaches and support staff.

Zip up the arm holes and the down-filled vest turns into a scarf, and also a pillow when cinched with the drawcord. While much of the collection became available online Tuesday, the vest won’t be for sale until January 2026.

The Vancouver-based clothing retailer rolled out a third Olympic collection — after Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 — that embraces a darker palette, customizable outfits and design touches inspired by Canada’s natural environment and landscape. Lighter green shows up in the knit scarf and hat and base layers.

Collection ambassador and Olympic skier Cassie Sharpe gushed over the bright red podium jacket she modelled in an interview before Tuesday’s reveal, pointing out a swirling pattern that is actually a topographical map of Canada.

“I love that they’ve thought about putting the topographical map underneath. And then there’s like a waterproof mesh layer over top,” said Sharpe, adding she also loved to see the zipper tag read “Canada” on one side and repeated in braille on the other side.

Kit favourites for fellow ambassador and Paralympic snowboarder Ty Turner included the boots, which he praised for style and function.

“The tongue is open completely wide and I’m able to get them on my prosthetics,” says Turner, who lost both legs below the knee in a 2017 skydiving accident.

“The shoes that I’m wearing even right now are one of very few shoes that I can take on and off when I go into a house because it is so difficult for me to put shoes on, but these Lululemon shoes are in and out, no problem,” continues Turner, co-captain for the Paralympic Winter Games in March.

Lululemon says other adaptive and inclusive designs include seated-fit styles, abrasion-resistant fabrics and magnetic zippers.

Sharpe said the collection includes touches that are “unexpected, but it still feels very Canadian,” such as the iridescent blue-green goose down puffer for the closing ceremony.

Dubbed the Shine Wunder Puff Large-Hood Jacket, it features a larger hood and neck coverage and built-in backpack straps so it can be carried in warmer weather.

Lebrun said the cooler spectrum was inspired by the shifting colours found in Canada’s frozen waters and glaciers.

“What we want to do is bring in a new colour story and have this become the beginning of what’s to come after – the whole life after the Games,” she said.

“It’s a celebration of this moment and the beginning of something new.”

First impressions from shopper Karol Morcos were positive as she peeked through the front windows of Lululemon’s Bloor Street location to glimpse a lobby display that showcased some items.

“I love the blue-green, it’s happy. Actually, those are excellent colours,” said Morcos, adding that includes the deep maroon, which falls just short of brown.

“It’s fashionable and it’s seasonal, so I think it’s great,” said the retiree, who said Olympic fever typically has her considering purchases including hats, scarves, mitts and tops.

“Because you have a nice assortment, it allows a good selection for different tastes. I think it’s a good variety. And I’m pretty choosy about fashion.”

Other pieces include a $68 wool-blend trapper hat that turns into a classic ball cap when the earflaps are tucked inside and an alpaca-blend jacquard sweater for $228, both available in classic red.

So-called “cheer gear” that target the at-home fan looking to wear their patriotism include a double-sided cotton-knit scarf with “Canada” on one side and maple leaf on the other for $38, a zippered waterproof cross-body bag for $44 and a Merino wool-blend beanie selling for $48, with 10 per cent of sales supporting the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

Turner said he expected lots of interest in what the athletes wear when the Winter Games get underway, from Feb. 6 to 22, 2026, followed by the Winter Paralympics, from March 6 to 15.

“There tends to be a lot of trading within the village. This will happen,” Turner said.

“Everyone always wants the Canada kits. And then Canadian athletes don’t ever want to give it up because they’re so awesome. And this year is absolutely no different.”

The collection launches online on the Lululemon website across Canada on Nov. 18, and in select stores in Canada and Milan on Nov. 19. More apparel and accessories are to be released in the lead-up to the Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.