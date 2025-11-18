Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Cloudflare outage knocks out parts of internet as work underway on fix

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 8:44 am
1 min read
FILE - Lava lamps are seen through a lobby window at the headquarters of Cloudflare in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Lava lamps are seen through a lobby window at the headquarters of Cloudflare in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). ER
A technical issue hitting internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare has sent a ripple effect across parts of the internet Tuesday morning with multiple global outages reported.

According to Cloudflare’s status log on its website, the company began experiencing technical issues around the same time it was scheduled to do maintenance overnight on Nov. 18.

“Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly,” said Cloudflare on its website Tuesday.

Trending Now

Outages appear to be hitting websites including X, DownDetector, Dayforce and Claude AI among others, according to updates on status pages and media reporting.

– More to come

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

