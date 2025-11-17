Menu

Crime

Halifax man convicted of stabbing death to spend at least 10 years in prison

By Skye Bryden-Blom & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 17, 2025 4:01 pm
2 min read
A 32-year-old man has died in the hospital after a stabbing on Twin Oaks Road in Halifax early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Adam Jerome Dempsey was stabbed to death at a house party in Halifax on Aug. 13, 2023. Reynold Gregor/Global News
A Halifax man who murdered his friend two years ago will have to spend at least 10 years behind bars.

Alexander Charles Howe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Adam Jerome Dempsey, 32, earlier this year.

The charge comes with an automatic life sentence. On Monday, Howe’s parole ineligibility was set at 10 years.

The court heard how Dempsey was killed at a party on Aug. 13, 2023, at a home in the community of Spryfield.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the party was hosted by Howe, who had been drinking alcohol and using cocaine.

“Over time there was some verbal disagreements that led to the two parties meeting in a bedroom where it seemed like they were trying to amend their differences,” said Crown attorney Mike Berrigan.

A witness reported Howe took a hunting knife and stabbed Dempsey in the chest.

Dempsey was also wounded on his neck, head, back, and torso.

During Howe’s parole eligibility hearing, the Crown delivered a victim impact statement to Justice Josh Arnold from Dempsey’s sister, who remembered him as a “big-hearted soul.”

She went on to call the attack “senseless” and “brutal.”

The defence told the court Howe characterizes the attack as a “psychosis” and that he struggles to understand why he snapped. When asked if he would like to address the court, Howe told the judge, “I’ll pass.”

In his decision, Arnold called the attack “unexpected, vicious, and cowardly.”

“It was heinous. It was horrific. A young man lost his life,” said Berrigan outside the court.

“Like Justice Arnold said, most murders are horrific. The alcohol and drugs were certainly contributing factors here. Not an excuse, not a justification, but it does provide some insight.”

The Crown and defence presented a joint proposal asking that Howe not be eligible to apply for parole for 10 years, which the judge accepted.

